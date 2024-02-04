Watch: C.J. Stroud makes highlight reel throw in Pro Bowl

Three former Buckeyes were named to the Pro Bowl this season as San Francisco 49ers edge rusher, Nick Bosa, Cleveland Browns cornerback, Denzel Ward, and Houston Texans quarterback, C.J. Stroud, were all named to Pro Bowl rosters.

Stroud received the Pro Bowl nod after a sensational rookie season where he threw for 4,105 yards and 23 touchdowns in the regular season, leading the Texans to an AFC South title and wild card win just one season after finishing with three wins.

The Pro Bowl games don’t have the same intensity as they used to, however it is still a fun event for fans and gives the stars of the game a chance to compete and show off their talents. Stroud is doing exactly that with this phenomenal touchdown pass in the second quarter.

I don’t care that Stroud isn’t wearing pads this throw is absolutely bonkers pic.twitter.com/ayhdZvmIL7 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 4, 2024

