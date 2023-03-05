WATCH: C.J. Stroud complete NFL combine workout video

In case you missed it, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had himself a fine day at the 2023 NFL combine on Saturday. Though he didn’t go through most of the workouts scheduled for participants, he did take some time to drop dimes in front of NFL scouts and executives in attendance in Indianapolis.

And boy did he impress.

The reviews were overwhelmingly positive (then again, we all knew they would be) as Stroud was smooth, poised, and accurate throughout his throwing workout.

In case you missed any of what Stroud put on film in spandex and shorts, the NFL Network’s YouTube channel provided a full cutup of his day that you can take in. Have a look at the video below and see Stroud put the ball exactly where it needs to be at almost every turn, route, and depth.

There’s no doubt Stroud only improved his NFL draft stock on Saturday and as things progress closer to the day he hears his name called in April, we’ll be on top of all the coverage.

More!

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire