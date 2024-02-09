WATCH: C.J. Stroud accepts NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award

It’s official, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The fans had voted, the Pro Football Writers Association had voted, and the Associated Press affirmed the same sentiment. He officially accepted the award at the 2024 NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday night and showed the command at the podium that those in the media have come to expect from him.

Stroud started the ceremony thanking Jesus Christ as he has done all season. He didn’t forget to applaud those who helped him along the way after he was emotional when drafted by the Texans. This award was seemingly Stroud’s to lose as far as back as October in what was one of the greatest seasons ever from a rookie quarterback.

He is the first Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner for the Texans and the fourth total after fellow rookie Will Anderson Jr. took home Defensive Player of the Year.

