Watch: C.J. Gardner-Johnson picks off Kyler Murray for 1st interception as an Eagle

C.J. Gardner-Johnson arrived in Philadelphia with a reputation for being a brash defender capable of creating turnovers and big plays.

On Sunday, Gardner-Johnson caused his first turnover as a member of the Eagles, picking off Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray late in the first quarter of the Week 5 matchup.

Gardner-Johnson has three tackles, a tackle for loss, and one pass defended early on as Philadelphia leads 7-0.

