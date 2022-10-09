Watch: C.J. Gardner-Johnson picks off Kyler Murray for 1st interception as an Eagle
FIRST AS AN EAGLE FOR CGJ❗️#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jO67VgyJ8L
— JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) October 9, 2022
C.J. Gardner-Johnson arrived in Philadelphia with a reputation for being a brash defender capable of creating turnovers and big plays.
On Sunday, Gardner-Johnson caused his first turnover as a member of the Eagles, picking off Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray late in the first quarter of the Week 5 matchup.
Gardner-Johnson has three tackles, a tackle for loss, and one pass defended early on as Philadelphia leads 7-0.
List
Eagles-Cardinals: Who has the edge at each position?
List
Eagles have 3 players make a list of NFL's top 50 NFL cornerbacks through 4 weeks
List
Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Cardinals: News and notes for Week 5
Related
Eagles' left guard Landon Dickerson questionable to return vs. Cardinals with leg injury
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott a longshot to play vs. Eagles in Week 6
Eagles LT Jordan Mailata ruled out for matchup vs. Cardinals