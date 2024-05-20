WATCH: C.J. Gardner-Johnson already taking Eagles rookie DB Andre Sam under his wing

The Eagles have a couple of undrafted free agents capable of making the 53-man roster, and former LSU safety Andre Sam tops the list.

Sam and the Birds kicked off OTAs on Monday, but the young rookie has already been working, and he has a mentor in veteran safety, C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The two were recently filmed working out together, and the friendship can only benefit Sam going forward.

Lab Work👨🏾‍🔬Philly edition!!!

Rookie & the vet🦅🦅@CGJXXIII & @SamMoney_1 of the Philadelphia Eagles getting some Sunday work in👨🏾‍🔬 pic.twitter.com/GaJIYXMlkd — Patrick “Diddy” Robertson (@Made_Man_5) May 19, 2024

Sam (5-11, 191 pounds) made the jump from FCS after starting his career in 2017 at McNeese State, where he was selected First Team All-Southland Conference twice. Sam transferred to Marshall for the 2022 season before spending last year at LSU. Overall, he played 58 games in college, registering 144 tackles, 10 pass defenses, and nine interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire