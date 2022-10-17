Watch: C.J. Gardner-Johnson with the tip drill INT off Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

Jonathan Gannon is dialing up all the right calls early on, and the Eagles’ defense is responding to all the Cooper Rush hype.

Philadelphia moved into scoring position after James Bradberry deflected a Rush pass intended for Michael Gallup, tipping up in the air into the hands of a leaping C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The interception is his second of the season and back-to-back games logging a turnover after being traded to the Eagles.

So far, Rush is 2-6 for 16 yards and one interception.

