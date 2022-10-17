Watch: C.J. Gardner-Johnson with the tip drill INT off Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
TIP DRILL, @CGJXXIII 🔒#DALvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KrKbQEQsKi
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2022
Jonathan Gannon is dialing up all the right calls early on, and the Eagles’ defense is responding to all the Cooper Rush hype.
Philadelphia moved into scoring position after James Bradberry deflected a Rush pass intended for Michael Gallup, tipping up in the air into the hands of a leaping C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
The interception is his second of the season and back-to-back games logging a turnover after being traded to the Eagles.
So far, Rush is 2-6 for 16 yards and one interception.
List
Twitter reacts to Eagles trio of wide receivers wearing Batman t-shirts during pregame warmups
List
Everything to know heading into Eagles' Week 6 matchup vs. Cowboys
List
Eagles-Cowboys: Who has the edge at each position?
Related
Eagles CB Darius Slay joins Colin Cowherd’s digital media network The Volume
DeSean Jackson says he's not done and is interested in a reunion with the Eagles