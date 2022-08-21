WATCH: C.J. Beathard muscles his way into end zone for Jaguars’ first touchdown vs. Steelers

It’s been smooth sailing in east Florida for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to get their first preseason win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a tight first half, the team kept their foot on the gas in the third and fourth quarters, eventually forcing a safety and scoring their first touchdown of the day on a slick scramble by veteran quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Watch the scoring play for yourself here, with attention to the brawn required for Beathard to muscle his way into the end zone with the final push to the goal line:

Turn it up – that beat hard!#PITvsJAX on FOX pic.twitter.com/05a6BXGQxx — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 21, 2022

The touchdown put Jacksonville up by eight points in the fourth quarter, extending the lead they established when they forced Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to take a safety on an intentional grounding penalty earlier in the second half. They’re in the driver’s seat of this game, and if the defense can continue to hold their line against Pittsburgh’s backups, it could give the Jaguars their first (unofficial) win of the 2022 campaign.

Beathard’s scramble-and-score isn’t enough to crown his team by any means, but it is a reason for celebration in a game where scoring has been a premium. The Jaguars are punching above their weight against a Steelers squad that is likely to be a playoff contender if their quarterback situation plays out favorably in the regular season.

Jacksonville fans are ready for any good news they can get about their team’s hopes this season, and the gritty effort by Beathard is sure to get the blood flowing for the Duval County faithful.

