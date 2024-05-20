How to watch, buy tickets for Mavericks, Timberwolves in Western Conference Finals

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play in the Western Conference Finals. The Mavs will be looking for their first finals appearance since they won it all during the 2011 season.

Here’s how fans can watch or attend in person.

When does the Western Conference Finals start

The series starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Target Center and the entire series will air on TNT.

May 24 at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.,TNT

May 26 vs. Minnesota, 7:00 p.m.,TNT

May 28 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.,TNT

*May 30 at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.,TNT

*June 1 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.,TNT

*June 2 at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.,TNT

*If necessary

How to watch

The game will be broadcast on TNT and can be streamed on TNT’s website or app as well as the MAX website or app.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for the Wolves home games can be bought on their team’s website and start at $500. Mavs fans wanting to attend games three and four, tickets start at $240 on the team’s website or can be bought through ticket resellers like StubHub.