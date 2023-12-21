Watch: Bulls' camera man shares epic full-circle moment with LeBron James originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls took down the Los Angeles Lakers 124-108 Wednesday on a notable anniversary.

20 years ago, to the day, LeBron James played his first career game against the Bulls, marking a decades-long reign over the city of Chicago for the four-time league MVP.

As if that weren't coincidence enough, the moment came even more full circle in the third quarter of Wednesday's game when James pointed directly into the camera after drawing a foul on a made layup.

Turns out, the same camera man was working on the sideline for James' first game against the Bulls 20 years ago.

Dave Cella, a long-time camera operator for NBC Sports Chicago, bore witness to James' 32-point performance in Chicago on Dec. 20, 2003.

The Bulls broadcast paid tribute the epic twist of fate with a side-by-side shot of Cella and LeBron from both games, accompanied by hilarious commentary from analysts Stacey King and Adam Amin.

Check out the viral moment in the player above or here.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.