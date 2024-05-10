Watch: Bull visits FOX 8 ahead of upcoming rodeo

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Steer clear, everyone! A very special guest arrived at the FOX 8 studios Friday evening.

Cletus the bull made an appearance on FOX 8 News at 5 ahead of the Silver Creek Shoot-Out, a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo at the Tuscarawas County Fair Grounds in Dover.

The action-packed event will feature bull-riding, steer wrestling, bareback, calf roping and more.

“It is the only professional rodeo in Ohio,” said Josh Walling, owner of Silver Creek Rodeo Company. “Nothing but professional cowboys, cowgirls and it’s going to be a lot of fun. They’re coming from all over the country.”

‘Unusual event’: How, when to see the northern lights in NE Ohio this weekend

During the segment, FOX 8’s Natalie Herbick had the chance to ride Cletus, a 9-year-old and roughly 1,200 pound bull. The “gentle giant” is retired from bull-riding, but guests at the rodeo will still have the chance to meet him.

Natalie Herbick rides bull on FOX 8 at 5

FOX 8’s Lou Maglio also had the chance to meet Cletus before his big FOX 8 debut.











The Silver Creek Shoot-Out will be held May 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the event can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.