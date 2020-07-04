Watch Bukayo Saka score volley goal after signing new Arsenal contract

Arsenal wunderkind Bukayo Saka has a lot going for him. He's a Premier League regular as an 18-year-old, and he just signed a long-term contract with his boyhood club.

Oh, and Saka can score goals like this.

Bukayo Saka's first Premier League goal was worth the wait 💥 pic.twitter.com/SICGBHFzsp — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 4, 2020

Saka's stunning first-half volley against Wolves on Saturday was the first of what Arsenal hope ae many in his Premier League career, and it gave the Gunners the lead in their 2-1 win. The deflected cross was no problem for the teenager, and Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio could do nothing to stop Saka's striker from heading into the top corner.

Wolves entered the day in sixth place in the Premier League table, in large part because Nuno Espirito Santo's side hadn't conceded a goal in their last four Premier League matches. Thanks to the league suspending the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had been over four months since a Premier League side scored against them.

448 - Bukayo Saka's maiden Premier League goal was the first Wolves have conceded in the competition in 448 minutes of action since a Serge Aurier strike in March. Rocket. pic.twitter.com/V37mwpGdme — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2020

Arsenal opened Project Restart with two consecutive defeats, but Saka's opener sent the Gunners on the path to their third straight Premier League win. They jumped to seventh with the win, and Arsenal could end the day as few as five points back of fifth-place Chelsea.

Saka's a bright part of the Gunners' future, but his goal Saturday shows why manager Mikel Arteta trusts the teenager so much in the present, too.

