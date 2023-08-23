Watch: Buford 5-star DL Eddrick Houston commits to Ohio State
Ohio State is still trailing Georgia in the 2024 national recruiting rankings. However, they’ve been inching closer over the last several weeks and took a significant step forward on Tuesday by landing another blue-chip recruit.
Here’s how Buford (Ga.) five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.
5⭐️ Eddrick Houston from Buford, GA commits to Ohio State. Huge recruiting win for the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/OyUj8fIWEL
— The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) August 23, 2023
Houston (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) had offers from 21 other programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma and USC.
Rivals has Houston ranked as high as No. 3 at his position and No. 17 nationally in the class of 2024. None of the four major recruiting services have him ranked any lower than No. 9 at DL or No. 56 in the nation.
Ohio State has been steadily chipping away at No. 1 ranked Georgia’s once-insurmountable recruiting lead in this cycle and it’s now down to 11 points.
