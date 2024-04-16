Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Mock Draft Special Wednesday at 2 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The NFL Draft is just over a week away. Who might the Bills add to the team?

The Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will hold their annual mock draft Wednesday afternoon and offer possible selections for the Bills. You can watch live on this page at 2 p.m.

Mock drafters this year include News 4’s Heather Prusak and Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, Tim Graham from The Athletic, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

No trades are allowed in the mock draft, so the picks will show who the Bills might have available at their slotted position, 28th overall. Picks will be made for each team ahead of the Bills, and then each selector will make a pick for Buffalo.

The Bills currently hold 11 total picks in the draft, though only two in rounds 1-3.

Bills 2024 draft picks

(Round-overall selection)

The Bills’ third-round pick was traded to Green Bay in the deal for CB Rasul Douglas.

