How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams Thursday night game on TV, live stream

The Buffalo Bills open the 2022 regular season in one of the NFL’s premier broadcast windows: The traditional Thursday night game where the defending Super Bowl champions get to play host to the league’s first game of the season.

This is the first time the Bills have played in this game, and what’s interesting is that while the Los Angeles Rams won the championship last year, Buffalo is the team that is favored to win it all in 2022, so the NFL really couldn’t have picked a better Week 1, Game 1 matchup.

There will be stars all over the field with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Von Miller (who helped the Rams win their Super Bowl last year) on the Buffalo sideline and Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey staring across from them.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gives a thumbs-up as he arrives at the stadium for the Bills preseason game against Denver Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium.

“It's just another game,” said Allen, who probably doesn’t actually believe that. “We understand there's going to be a lot of people watching. It's an anticipated wait to the NFL season, so we're excited for it, and I know the Rams are excited for it.

How to watch Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Thursday

Date: Thursday, Sept. 8.

Time: 8:20 p.m.

Place: SoFi Stadium

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter).

Cable/Network TV: The game will be aired nationally on NBC and will be available locally via the following stations: WHEC (Channel 10, Rochester), WGRZ (Buffalo), WSTM (Syracuse), WKTV (Utica), WETM (Elmira), WNYT (Albany), and WBGH (Binghamton).

Online streaming services: NFL.com and the NFL mobile app. Also, the NFL has a new streaming service called NFL Plus which replaces NFL Game Pass, though you can’t cast the games to your TV - you must watch on your phone or tablet. In past years, you could do this for free with the Yahoo Sports app, but now you'll need to pay $5 a month or $40 for the season for the NFL Plus app. With it, you'll be able to watch every local game on Sunday and the national games on Monday and Thursday nights as well as the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Paid TV subscription streaming services: There are several options for this game including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu, and Peacock.

How to listen: The Bills Radio Network has stations all across the state. They include Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM), Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM), Syracuse (WTKW 99.5 and WTKV (105.5), Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM), Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM), Newark (WACK 1420 AM), Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM), Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM), Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM), and Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM).

