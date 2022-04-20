WATCH: Buffalo Bills players take part in offseason workouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Buffalo Bills are back–kind of.

The team is hosting voluntary workouts in Orchard Park and plenty of familiar faces and new ones are in the building.

Amongst the returners is quarterback Josh Allen.

For the first time since signing, All-Pro Von Miller is with his new team as well.

Check out the Bills getting after it on the practice field below:

Related

Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Zion Johnson

Report: Bills had private workout with 2022 NFL draft top TE Trey McBride

Former Bills WR Sammy Watkins signs with Packers

Recommended Stories