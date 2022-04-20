WATCH: Buffalo Bills players take part in offseason workouts
The Buffalo Bills are back–kind of.
The team is hosting voluntary workouts in Orchard Park and plenty of familiar faces and new ones are in the building.
Amongst the returners is quarterback Josh Allen.
For the first time since signing, All-Pro Von Miller is with his new team as well.
Check out the Bills getting after it on the practice field below:
The work begins. 😤#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/k3KutlmvSD
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 20, 2022
