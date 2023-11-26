How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on CBS today

Paramount+ has two tiers available: an ad-supported tier and an ad-free premium tier that includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL games on CBS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this week's NFL games on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.

From now through Dec. 3, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Paramount+ Essential plan for just $1.99 per month for three months, or get the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan for $3.99 per month for three months.