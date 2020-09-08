How to Watch the Buffalo Bills and the NFL this Season Without Cable

The NFL is set to return this week starting with Thursday Night Football and will continue this weekend with the NFL Opening Weekend. If you recently cut cable or are looking for a way to watch your Buffalo Bills this season, you’ve come to the right place.

With all the offseason moves that Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott have made including Stefon Diggs, Zack Moss, and Gabriel Davis you don’t want to miss any of the action this year, below is all your tune-in information for this week and 2020 season!

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday , September 13

Sunday Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 TV Channel: CBS

How to Watch the Buffalo Bills and NFL

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

*Regional Restrictions Apply *

Buffalo Bills 2020 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.*, CBS

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 15, vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, at New York Jets, 1 p.m.*, CBS

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m.*, CBS

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m.*, CBS

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.*, CBS

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.*, CBS

Week 13: Monday, Dec. 7, at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m.*, NBC

Week 15: Dec. 19 or 20, at Denver Broncos, TBD

Week 16: Monday, Dec. 28, at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

*Eligible for flex scheduling

