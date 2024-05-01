How to watch Buffalo Bandits vs. Toronto Rock in Game 1 of NLL semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming off a thrilling overtime victory in their playoff opener, the defending NLL Cup champion Bandits begin the best-of-three semifinal series against their rival Toronto Rock on Friday night at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton.

Bandits win in OT, advance title defense to semifinal stage

How to watch the Bandits on TV

WNLO-TV (CW23) has been the home of Bandits lacrosse this season, airing 14 regular season contests, and will show Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Buffalo television market.

How to stream the game

National Lacrosse League games can be viewed on ESPN+. Canadian fans can watch on TSN+. WGR 550-AM radio also will carry the game.

Storylines

The Bandits have beaten the Rock in five consecutive playoff matchups over the past three NLL postseasons. … This is the third year in a row the teams will meet in the semifinals. … Buffalo swept in 2023, winning 14-5 at home and clinching the series with a 17-8 win in Hamilton. … The Bandits swept the regular season series, winning both contests 16-14. … Toronto had the best record in the NLL this season at 15-3, and the Rock won their quarterfinal playoff 9-6 against the Rochester Knighthawks. … Bandits forward Dhane Smith last week became the third player in league history to tally 100 assists in playoff games. Smith is 12 assists away from matching coach John Tavares for the NLL postseason record (116 assists).

Game 2 in Buffalo

The Bandits will host the Rock at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the second game of the series, broadcast by ESPNU. If necessary, the decisive Game 3 will be played May 11 in Hamilton, and televised locally on CW23.

Bandits tickets

Buffalo’s 10-9 win against the Georgia Swarm drew a crowd of 17,845 to KeyBank Center. Tickets for Game 2 are currently on sale.

Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.

