How to watch Buffalo Bandits in NLL Finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Playing in the National Lacrosse League Finals for the fourth consecutive postseason, the reigning champion Buffalo Bandits begin the best-of-three series against the Albany FireWolves with back-to-back games Friday night at MVP Arena in the capital region, and Saturday night in Banditland.

Bandits rally back to NLL finals

How to watch the Bandits on TV

CW23 (WNL)-TV) has been the local television home of Bandits lacrosse this season, and will broadcast each of the first two NLL Finals matchups in the Western New York market — Game 1 at 7 p.m. Friday, and Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Game 3, if necessary, will be played at 5 p.m. on May 25 in Albany, and air on ESPN2.

Bandits stars Josh Byrne, Dhane Smith both MVP finalists

How to stream the game

National Lacrosse League games can be viewed on ESPN+. Canadian fans can watch on TSN+. WGR 550-AM radio also will carry the game.

Banditland tickets

Buffalo’s series-clinching win against the Toronto Rock in the NLL semifinals drew a crowd of 16,312 to KeyBank Center. Tickets for Game 2 of the finals can be purchased here.

Party in the Plaza

The Bandits will welcome fans to Alumni Plaza outside KeyBank Center for a pregame party starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature live music from Cami and Fringe, along with hair braiding, face painting, glitter tattoos, photo opportunities with a 360 camera and special display, food and drink.

Bandits title defense fortified by midseason moves

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.