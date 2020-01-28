Watch: Waddell Wilson gets first win with Buddy Baker in 1980 Daytona 500

Crew chief Waddell Wilson is being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 alongside the driver with whom he visited Victory Lane for the first time in his career: Buddy Baker. The two were victorious in the 1980 Daytona 500, the first of Wilson’s 22 wins atop the pit box.

Meanwhile, Baker‘s first win came in 1967 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. By the time he joined forces with Wilson, Baker had amassed 16 wins at NASCAR‘s highest level. He eventually totaled 19 overall.

RELATED: 1980 Daytona 500 results | Waddell Wilson’s storybook career

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1980 was the first full-time season for the Willson-Baker pairing, and they made quick work of the superspeedways that year. After their win in “The Great American Race,” they went to Talladega Superspeedway for the 10th race of the season and piloted their No. 28 Oldsmobile to another checkered flag.

Those two wins are the only victories shared by the duo, so take some time and enjoy the 1980 Daytona 500 that was mastered by two NASCAR Hall of Famers.