WATCH: Bucs WR Russell Gage catches pinball TD from Tom Brady vs. 49ers

Russell Gage keeps the play alive for 6️⃣ 📺: #TBvsSF on FOX pic.twitter.com/8XHDfATXdR — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 11, 2022

It took almost three full quarters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to finally get on the board Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, and it took a lucky bounce to make it happen.

Tom Brady’s pass to Chris Godwin over the middle was broken up, but it bounced into the waiting arms of Russell Gage, who rolled into the end zone for the score.

It’s 35-7 in favor of the 49ers, but at least the Bucs won’t head home with a goose egg on the scoreboard.

List

Bucs vs. 49ers, NFL Week 14 preview: Everything you need to know

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire