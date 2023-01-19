WATCH: Bucs WR Mike Evans’ top plays from 2022 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers can count on a few things every year, and one of them is wide receiver Mike Evans getting 1,000 yards.

Evans has topped that mark in every season of his career so far, the only player in NFL history to start his career with nine straight 1,000-yard campaigns, breaking the previous record of seven held by Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Even in a season marked by struggles on offense, Evans still delivered plenty of highlight-reel moments for Bucs fans to enjoy.

Watch the video above to see Evans’ top plays from the 2022 season.

List

