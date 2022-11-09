WATCH: Bucs WR Chris Godwin mic’d up for Sunday’s win vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a much-needed win last week, scoring a touchdown with nine seconds left to snatch a 16-13 victory away from the Los Angeles Rams.

Bucs Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin was mic’d up for the occasion, and the gravity of that last-minute drive wasn’t lost on him.

Watch the video above to experience Sunday’s big win through the sights and sounds of one of the league’s best pass-catchers.

