WATCH: Bucs WR Chris Godwin mic’d up for comeback win vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers mounted a dramatic comeback win Monday night for the second time in the last month, and once again, Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin was mic’d up for the occasion.

Godwin and the Bucs offense put together back-to-back touchdown drives to erase a 13-point deficit in the final minutes, stealing a 17-16 win from the New Orleans Saints.

Watch the video above to experience Monday night’s epic comeback through the sights and sounds of one of the NFL’s best pass-catchers.

