WATCH: Bucs WR Chris Godwin has a message for his teammates during practice

Chris Godwin ranks second in every major receiving category in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history to Mike Evans, and throughout his career, he’s earned his place as one of the most respected leaders on the team.

During this week’s mandatory minicamp, Godwin had some strong words for his teammates while breaking down a huddle at practice, driving home the importance of preparation and mental toughness.

Watch the video above to see Godwin deliver this important message to his fellow Bucs.

