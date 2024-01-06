How to Watch: Bucs vs. Panthers live stream, time, and viewing info for Week 18

Alright — let’s do this again, once last time.

The Bucs can win the NFC South and head to the playoffs should they beat the 2-14 Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay most recently dropped a chance to do this in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, so there will be plenty of motivation to get that done — on the other side of things, the Panthers would probably like ending their dreadful year on a high note and by playing spoiler to a division opponent. Here’s how you can check out the matchup on Sunday:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Jan. 7 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: FOX

In-market live stream: fuboTV, Hulu

Radio: Tampa Bay – WXTB 97.9 FM / Orlando – WYGM 96.6 FM

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Forecast: Sunny, 53 degrees

