How to Watch: Bucs vs. Panthers live stream, time, and viewing info for Week 18
Alright — let’s do this again, once last time.
The Bucs can win the NFC South and head to the playoffs should they beat the 2-14 Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay most recently dropped a chance to do this in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, so there will be plenty of motivation to get that done — on the other side of things, the Panthers would probably like ending their dreadful year on a high note and by playing spoiler to a division opponent. Here’s how you can check out the matchup on Sunday:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Jan. 7 (1 p.m. ET)
TV info: FOX
In-market live stream: fuboTV, Hulu
Radio: Tampa Bay – WXTB 97.9 FM / Orlando – WYGM 96.6 FM
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Forecast: Sunny, 53 degrees
Opponent Wire site: Panthers Wire