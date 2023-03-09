WATCH: Bucs’ top plays from the 2022 season

Brady's last ride with the Bucs will always be remembered. 💪 Here are the @Buccaneers top 10 plays of 2022. pic.twitter.com/j5fyzFbfrh — NFL (@NFL) March 7, 2023

The 2022 season didn’t go exactly as Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans here hoping, but it still delivered some memorable moments along the way.

From more epic comeback wins from the legendary Tom Brady, to a touchdown hat trick from Mike Evans, the Bucs gave their faithful supporters plenty of moments to cheer about last year.

Watch the video above to relive the Bucs’ top 10 plays from the 2022 campaign.

