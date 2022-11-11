WATCH: Bucs’ top 10 plays of 2022 at the midseason mark

The first half of the 2022 NFL season hasn’t exactly gone as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have hoped, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had their moments.

The Bucs started off 2-0 with back-to-back road wins, but have gone 2-5 since, breaking a three-game losing streak last week with a dramatic win over the Los Angeles Rams in the final seconds.

Before they head into their Week 10 bye, the Bucs are in Munich this week for the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, where they’ll face the Seattle Seahawks.

As they Bucs prepare for the second half of the 2022 season, let’s take a look back at their best plays so far this year:

List

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire