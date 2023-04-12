WATCH: Bucs tease return of creamsicle uniforms for 2023

It’s been years since “Bucco Bruce” has been on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet, but that’s about to change in 2023.

The Bucs teased on social media that the “creamsicle” uniforms the team wore from 1976 to 1996 will return as a throwback uniform for the 2023 season. The team hasn’t worn the orange-and-white look since 2012.

Fans of the team from the creamsicle era may have mixed feelings about the uniform’s resurgence. The Bucs have been far better in red and pewter than orange and white, as the team’s best result with its original uniform was an NFC Championship appearance in 1979 — the Doug Williams-led Tampa Bay team lost 9-0 to the Los Angeles Rams. On top of that, the team went 1-3 in the stretch it wore the throwbacks from 2009-12, winning its first game in the uniforms against the Packers and losing subsequent games against the Falcons, Panthers and Saints.

The only player on the team’s roster that has worn the creamsicles in LB Lavonte David, who did so in 2012.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire