WATCH: Bucs TE Cade Otton makes ridiculous 1-handed catch at practice
Filthy catch, @CadeOtton 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uglaeDe50M
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 22, 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have an unsung hero at tight end heading into the 2024 NFL season, as Cade Otton could be primed for a breakout year in his third campaign in the pros.
Otton has already shown a penchant for making big plays in clutch moments, and now, he’s showing off his athleticism and hands during the Bucs’ recent mandatory minicamp.
Watch the video above to see the ridiculous one-handed catch Otton made during practice earlier this month.
QB Baker Mayfield
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
RB Rachaad White
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Mike Evans
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Chris Godwin
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Trey Palmer
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
TE Cade Otton
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OT Tristan Wirfs
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
G Sua Opeta
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
C Graham Barton
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
G Cody Mauch
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
OT Luke Goedeke
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Yaya Diaby
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Vita Vea
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Calijah Kancey
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Logan Hall
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB Lavonte David
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB K.J. Britt
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
CB Jamel Dean
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Zyon McCollum
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
DB Tykee Smith
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
S Jordan Whitehead
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
K Chase McLaughlin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
P Jake Camarda
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
LS Zach Triner
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery