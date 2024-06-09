WATCH: Bucs rookie WR Jalen McMillan already making big plays

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered what was already one of the NFL’s best wide receiver groups by spending a third-round pick in this year’s draft on Washington’s Jalen McMillan.

Selected at No. 92 overall, McMillan brings a well-rounded skill set to the table, and the kind of polish that should allow him to make an immediate impact at the next level.

McMillan is already proving that to be true, making big plays during his first round of offseason practices at One Buc Place.

Here’s the video evidence posted by the Bucs earlier this week, as McMillan takes one to the house:

Bucs fans will be hoping to see plenty of those during the regular season this fall and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire