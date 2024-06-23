WATCH: Bucs rookie RB Bucky Irving’s full NFL Scouting Combine workout

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another dynamic playmaker to their offense in the 2024 NFL draft, spending a fourth-round pick on Oregon running back Bucky Irving.

Irving’s versatility and big-play ability should make him a valuable presence in the backfield who can take some of the workload off of Rachaad White’s shoulders, and hopefully improve Tampa Bay’s ground game.

Watch the video above to see Irving’s full workout from this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

C Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

