Advertisement

WATCH: Bucs rookie RB Bucky Irving’s full NFL Scouting Combine workout

bucs wire
·4 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another dynamic playmaker to their offense in the 2024 NFL draft, spending a fourth-round pick on Oregon running back Bucky Irving.

Irving’s versatility and big-play ability should make him a valuable presence in the backfield who can take some of the workload off of Rachaad White’s shoulders, and hopefully improve Tampa Bay’s ground game.

Watch the video above to see Irving’s full workout from this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

C Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire