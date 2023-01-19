WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady’s top plays from 2022 season

Despite a 2022 season full of frustration and offensive struggles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still managed to put up some impressive numbers, especially at 45 years old.

Brady finished third in the NFL in passing yards, setting NFL single-season records for completions and pass attempts, in his 23rd season playing in the league.

As we wait to see whether or not he’ll retire (for real this time), watch the video above to see all of Brady’s best highlights from this season.

