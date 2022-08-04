WATCH: Bucs players wish Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turned 45 years old Wednesday, as he prepares for his 23rd NFL season, and a chance to win his eighth Super Bowl.

At Wednesday’s training camp practice, Brady’s teammates took a few moments to wish the GOAT a happy birthday, sharing a few laughs along the way.

Brady may be twice as old as some of his fellow Bucs, but they’re all hoping to finish this season the same way they did two years ago, with another Lombardi Trophy.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

