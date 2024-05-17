WATCH: Bucs players guess what Rachaad White has drawn

NFL players are a talented lot, often at many things beyond football. Buccaneers running back Rachaad White fancies himself an artist. His teammates may have different opinions. In two attempts at recreating the logos of other NFL teams, White leaves his teammates puzzled if humorously so:

"That's not a Bronco." Guess the mascot 🤔 🎨: @Chaad_1 pic.twitter.com/XAhFZzYtdS — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 16, 2024

He’s #1 on the field and in our hearts, but not in the art studio. 🎨: @Chaad_1 pic.twitter.com/sXxK9aU5g0 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire