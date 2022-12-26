WATCH: Bucs OLB Anthony Nelson gets huge strip-sack vs. Cardinals

Luke Easterling
The Tampa Buccaneers defense hasn’t had nearly enough big plays this season, but they’re getting started early in that department Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

After a dropped interception and a successful fake punt helped set up the Cardinals deep in Tampa Bay territory, the Bucs ended their hopes of scoring with a strip-sack from outside linebacker Anthony Nelson.

Linebacker Devin White scooped up the loose ball and added a decent return, giving the Tampa Bay offense some decent field position of their own.

It’s 3-0 in favor of the Bucs, and the defense has a huge takeaway to stop the momentum.

