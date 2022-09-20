WATCH: Bucs S Mike Edwards mic’d up vs. Saints

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a big play from their defense in a clutch situation, few rise to the occasion more often than safety Mike Edwards.

Tampa Bay’s dynamic ballhawk on the back end did it again Sunday, picking off a Jameis Winston pass and racing 68 yards for a touchdown, sealing an elusive regular-season victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Watch the video above to experience Sunday’s win through the sights and sounds of Edwards himself, who was mic’d up for the day.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire