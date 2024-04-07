WATCH: Bucs legend Rondé Barber shuts down Veterans Stadium

We never miss an opportunity to bring back the most iconic play in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history, and considering today is Rondé Barber’s birthday, we’re gonna do it again.

Barber turns 49 years old today, but we’re gonna turn the clock all the way back to January of 2003, when he sealed the Bucs’ legendary 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game, sending Tampa Bay to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

No. 20’s memorable pick-six in the final minutes also sealed the Eagles’ fate in their final home game at Veterans Stadium.

Here’s the moment, for your viewing pleasure:

Yeah, I could watch that all day.

