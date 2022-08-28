WATCH: Bucs LB Lavonte David drops Colts QB Matt Ryan for a sack

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Over the last decade, Matt Ryan has seen his share of Lavonte David, as the two faced off twice a year as NFC South rivals.

Ryan is now quarterbacking the Indianapolis Colts, but he still can’t seem to avoid Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ dominant linebacker.

David reintroduced himself to the longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback in the first quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Colts, dropping the veteran quarterback for a jarring sack.

Despite being snubbed but this year’s “NFL Top 100” list, David is still proving himself to be one of the league’s best defenders.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

