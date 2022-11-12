WATCH: Bucs’ hype video for Sunday’s game in Munich vs. Seahawks

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The NFL has come to Munich, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will face off Sunday in the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany.

The Bucs are winless in three trips overseas, while Tom Brady has a 3-0 record from his time with the New England Patriots.

To get ready for Sunday’s historic matchup, watch the Bucs’ epic hype video above.

