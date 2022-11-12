WATCH: Bucs’ hype video for Sunday’s game in Munich vs. Seahawks
“You’re not going to necessarily remember every game you play in your whole career, but these ones you do remember.”
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 12, 2022
The NFL has come to Munich, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will face off Sunday in the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany.
The Bucs are winless in three trips overseas, while Tom Brady has a 3-0 record from his time with the New England Patriots.
To get ready for Sunday’s historic matchup, watch the Bucs’ epic hype video above.
