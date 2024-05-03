WATCH: Bucs hit the field for offseason workouts

Whole squad is here working for the Krewe. 💪 pic.twitter.com/hn5vNlUfev — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 3, 2024

Fresh off the 2024 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already hard at work preparing for the upcoming season.

The team recently began their offseason workouts, while mandatory rookie minicamp is also on the horizon following this year’s draft. The Bucs are coming off a third straight NFC South title, and are primed for another one after bringing back all of their key free agents from last year’s roster.

Watch the video above to see the veterans hitting the field and prepping for the 2024 campaign.

