WATCH: Bucs HC Todd Bowles talks Packers loss, Hurricane Ian and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off their first loss of the 2022 regular season, and are having to prepare for both Mother Nature and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

As Hurricane Ian threatens the Tampa Bay area, the Bucs will move their practices to Miami for the week, and there have already been discussions with the NFL about contingency plans if Sunday’s game can’t be played at Raymond James Stadium due to the storm’s aftermath.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles met with the media Monday to discuss the weather situation, Sunday’s disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers, and what lies ahead against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs:

