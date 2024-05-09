WATCH: Bucs GM Jason Licht gives Bucs updates on Pat McAfee Show

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht went on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and discussed all things Bucs. After joking about the recent Tom Brady roast on Netflix and retelling McAfee’s near miss to join the Bucs during their 2020 Super Bowl run, Licht addressed a few points along Tampa Bay’s roster.

First, Licht confirmed that 2024 first-round pick Graham Barton will start out at center but has flexibility to play at guard. Licht also noted that the Bucs believed they had a “50/50” chance of getting Barton heading into the draft.

"We think we're gonna put Graham Barton at center and see how it goes.. We think he's very versatile and he was the guy that we wanted" ~ @jasonrlicht #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JuQsrUN24i — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 9, 2024

Moving on to Antoine Winfield Jr., Licht believes a deal will get done, ideally before the July 14 deadline to extend players on the franchise tag. Licht also praised Winfield Jr. as possibly being on a Hall-of-Fame track and deserving pay of the best safety in the league.

"We're still working on getting a deal done with Antoine Winfield.. I don't know when that's gonna come but there has been some positive movement.. He's the best safety in the league and he should be paid like it" ~ @jasonrlicht #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YNOINVcY3W — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 9, 2024

