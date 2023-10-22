WATCH: Bucs force a fumble on QB Desmond Ridder to close the half

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t get a turnover against the Lions in Week 6, but the defense managed to rectify that in Week 7.

The Falcons were set to score points at the end of the half while in field goal range, but with 17 seconds left, the Bucs defense delivered. Tampa Bay outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey pincered in on Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder as he dropped back to pass, and they forced a fumble on him that was recovered by Jamel Dean. The Bucs elected to leave the half with all three timeouts, but the move prevented the Falcons from scoring and kept the game tied.

Check out the play below:

