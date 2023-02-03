WATCH: Bucs’ epic tribute video for Tom Brady

It’s the end of an era in Tampa Bay, as quarterback Tom Brady is finally hanging up his cleats for good after 23 legendary seasons in the NFL, the last three of which he spent with the Buccaneers.

Despite his short tenure with the Bucs, Brady left a lasting legacy, with three straight playoff appearances, two division titles, and the team’s second Lombardi Trophy.

Watch the video above to see the team’s heartfelt tribute to the GOAT.

