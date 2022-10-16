WATCH: Bucs’ epic hype video for Sunday’s game vs. Steelers

“It’s never about them. It’s always about us.” 🔜 #TBvsPIT 1 p.m. ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/9OXaPwcKfR — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 16, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t make the trip to Pittsburgh often, so they’re hoping to make the most of this one.

After three straight home games, the Bucs are back out on the road Sunday for a Week 6 showdown with one of the most iconic franchises in NFL history.

Watch the video above to get yourself hyped for this matchup.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire