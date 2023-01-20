WATCH: Bucs DL Vita Vea mic’d up for wild-card game vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t finish the 2022 season the way they’d hoped, but they still got plenty of exciting moments along the way.

One of them came early Monday night in their 31-14 wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys, when defensive lineman Vita Vea delivered a huge sack on third down.

Vea just happened to be mic’d up for the occasion, so watch the video above to experience Monday night’s game through the sights and sounds of one of the NFL’s best nose tackles.

