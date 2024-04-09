WATCH: Bucs’ best mic’d-up moments from the 2023 season

Some of the best NFL content these days comes from having players mic’d up on the field during games, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers obviously have their own set of entertaining characters who are must-see TV when they’ve got the mic on game day.

From Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans to Antoine Winfield Jr. and Rachaad White, the Bucs had plenty of fun moments captured by their series of mic’d up players throughout the 2023 season, as the Bucs marched to a third straight NFC South title and a fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs.

Relive all of the Bucs’ best mic’d up moments from last season here:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire