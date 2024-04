The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another interior offensive lineman to their 2024 NFL draft class, spending the No. 220 overall pick in the sixth round on UTEP guard Elijah Klein.

An experienced blocker who plays with a nasty mean streak, Klein will be able to compete for the wide-open starting spot at left guard as a rookie.

Watch the video above to hear what Klein had to say to the media shortly after being selected by the Bucs.

