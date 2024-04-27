WATCH: Bucs 3rd-round pick Bucky Irving speaks to the media

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another explosive playmaker to their offense Saturday, spending the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft on Oregon running back Bucky Irving.

A undersized but dynamic runner who can make plays on all three downs, Irving gives the Bucs another big-play back to pair with Rachaad White, as they look to improve last year’s inconsistent ground game.

Watch the video above to hear what Irving had to say to the media right after being selected by the Bucs.

